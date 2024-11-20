NSCDC arrests 5 suspected vandals in Abuja

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) command, has arrested five suspected vandals and impounded a truck loaded with stolen rods and communications infrastructures and assets.

The five suspects were paraded at the headquarters of the FCT Command of the NSCDC on Tuesday by the Commandant, Dr Olusola Odumosu.

Briefing journalists, Odumosu said some of the stolen assets recovered from the vandals were drainage covers, iron pipe protectors for bridge shoulders, communication mast accessories and rolls of stainless steel pipe clamps.

Also recovered were manhole covers, angle bars from public water tank, scaffold pipes and clips of electricity aluminium conductors, wire mesh and armoured aluminium conductors, and equipment for the security barricade from the Nnamdi Azikiwe expressway.

He gave the names of the suspects as Aminu Yusuf, Saminu Yusuf, Adamu Sani and Suleiman Yusuf, all from Bebeji LGA of Kano, while the fifth suspect, Usman Jalo, hails from Nasarawa State.

Odumosu said the five suspects were arrested with the full truckload of vandalised items at Dei Dei on Saturday 16th November 2024 after earlier resisting arrest.