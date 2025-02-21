NSCDC arrests 17 suspected vandals in Yobe

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Yobe state command, has arrested 17 suspected vandals for their alleged involvement in vandalising electrical power installations, telecommunications masts and other sundry offences in the state.
The Commander, General’s Special Intelligence Squad, AS Dandaura, confirmed their arrest to journalists in Damaturu, the state capital.
Dandaura said, ‘’The clearance operation which took hours led to the uncovering of three warehouses located at Pilgrim Nassarawa bye pass in Damaturu, another one at Dujiya, behind the new market while the third one was uncovered at Abari bypass also in Damaturu.
“We have deployed a manhunt team to trail the kingpin, one Aliyu Ajakuta, who is also known as chairman, Scrap Dealers Association in the area.
- I adjudicated cases where ‘ghosts’ were given bank loans — Justice Buba
- Don’t suspend 4% FOB charge, cancel it, directors tell Customs
“The following suspects were arrested at the scene: Umar Saiadu (17), Mohammed Salisu (25), Ali Adam (18), Ibrahim Mohammed (19), Mohammed Musa (20), Abdulhamid Mohammed (15) and Hassan Dauda (18).
Others are Alhassan Yakubu (26), Mohammed Babagana (29), Mohammed Bashiru (18), Mohammed Bello (17), Adamu Abdullahi Usman (20), Mustapha Babagana (23), Tijani Bako (19), Bashiru Adam (18) and Lawal Salisu (19).
He listed items recovered from them to include telecom mast, Base Transceiver Station (BTS), bags containing armoured cable, large quantities of rail track slippers, large quantities of solar panels, batteries, among others.
Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!
Click here to learn how it works.
Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!
Click here to learn how it works.
Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"
Click here to learn how it works.