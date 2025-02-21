NSCDC arrests 17 suspected vandals in Yobe

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Yobe state command, has arrested 17 suspected vandals for their alleged involvement in vandalising electrical power installations, telecommunications masts and other sundry offences in the state.

The Commander, General’s Special Intelligence Squad, AS Dandaura, confirmed their arrest to journalists in Damaturu, the state capital.

Dandaura said, ‘’The clearance operation which took hours led to the uncovering of three warehouses located at Pilgrim Nassarawa bye pass in Damaturu, another one at Dujiya, behind the new market while the third one was uncovered at Abari bypass also in Damaturu.

SPONSOR AD

“We have deployed a manhunt team to trail the kingpin, one Aliyu Ajakuta, who is also known as chairman, Scrap Dealers Association in the area.

“The following suspects were arrested at the scene: Umar Saiadu (17), Mohammed Salisu (25), Ali Adam (18), Ibrahim Mohammed (19), Mohammed Musa (20), Abdulhamid Mohammed (15) and Hassan Dauda (18).

Others are Alhassan Yakubu (26), Mohammed Babagana (29), Mohammed Bashiru (18), Mohammed Bello (17), Adamu Abdullahi Usman (20), Mustapha Babagana (23), Tijani Bako (19), Bashiru Adam (18) and Lawal Salisu (19).

He listed items recovered from them to include telecom mast, Base Transceiver Station (BTS), bags containing armoured cable, large quantities of rail track slippers, large quantities of solar panels, batteries, among others.