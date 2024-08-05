NSCDC arrests 108 suspects in Kano

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC) in Kano State has arrested 108 suspects and warned scrap dealers not to buy any property suspected…

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC) in Kano State has arrested 108 suspects and warned scrap dealers not to buy any property suspected to be looted during the hunger protest in the state.

The Commandant of the corps in the state, Mohammad Falala, said this while parading the suspects.

Falala said that the suspects were apprehended with looted items in areas like Sabon Gari, Bata, France Road and Murtala Mohammed Way on the first day of the protest.

He added that the operatives of the NSCDC, with the assistance of Good Samaritans, seized some of the stolen items from hoodlums in Gyadi Gyadi.

He said, “A 50KVA Mikano generator was seized from vandals at Dorayi quarters. This is in addition to a plethora of iron demarcating shields that separate the dual carriageway, doors, windows, fans and essential commodities that were also found from them.”

The commandant called on residents to come forward and volunteer reliable information that would aid the command in apprehending all those involved in looting public and private buildings in the state.