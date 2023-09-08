✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
    News

    NSCDC arrest 7 ‘cable vandals’ in Kano

    The Kano State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested seven suspects for allegedly vandalising cables at various locations across…

    Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC)
    Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC)

    The Kano State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested seven suspects for allegedly vandalising cables at various locations across the state.

    Spokesman for the command, DSC Ibrahim Idris Abdullahi disclosed this to newsmen in Kano on Thursday.

    He said the arrest followed an intelligence surveillance by the team of the Command and in conjunction with vigilante officials.

    He added that investigations into the cases have since been completed and the suspects will be charged to court with conspiracy, vandalisation as well as receiving stolen property.

    More Stories
    %d bloggers like this: