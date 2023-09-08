NSCDC arrest 7 ‘cable vandals’ in Kano

The Kano State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested seven suspects for allegedly vandalising cables at various locations across…

The Kano State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested seven suspects for allegedly vandalising cables at various locations across the state.

Spokesman for the command, DSC Ibrahim Idris Abdullahi disclosed this to newsmen in Kano on Thursday.

He said the arrest followed an intelligence surveillance by the team of the Command and in conjunction with vigilante officials.

He added that investigations into the cases have since been completed and the suspects will be charged to court with conspiracy, vandalisation as well as receiving stolen property.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...