Crime

NSCDC arrest 5 suspects over homosexuality in Nasarawa

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Nasarawa State has apprehended five suspects for allegedly engaging in homosexuality in Doma and Lafia LGAs.…

FILE PHOTO: Personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC)
    By Umar Muhammed

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Nasarawa State has apprehended five suspects for allegedly engaging in homosexuality in Doma and Lafia LGAs.

In a statement, the command’s spokesman, Jerry Victor, on Thursday, gave the names of the suspects as Mohammed Mutawakil (17), Allu Patrick (28), Muhammed Zanwa (28), Ali Abubakar Abati (27) and Shuaibu Yusuf (28).

Victor noted that, “Upon interrogation, the suspects all admitted to have been indulging in this dastardly act for some years now and pleaded for mercy.”

 

 

