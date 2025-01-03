NSC to support teen tennis sensation, Khadijat Mohammed

The National Sports Commission (NSC), has pledged unflinching support for emerging tennis star, Khadijat Eleojo Mohammed, a back-to-back winner of Dala Hard Court Tennis Open.

At only 15, Khadijat has proven to be the next big thing in Nigerian tennis after she became the first West or Central African player to win the ITF J30 World Tour.

The Chairman of the NSC, Malam Shehu Dikko made the pledge while responding to the appeal

SPONSOR AD

for support from the rising tennis star and her father and coach, Mohammed Ohinoyi, a certified ITF coach and a former professional tennis player.

“I am quite impressed with what you have been able to do with your tennis career. No doubt you deserve all the encouragement and support that you can get. Even if you didn’t come here, I am sure we would have found you along the line.

“I will make sure we support and help you to be the best you can be. Obviously the potential is there. For you to be winning big tournaments professionally at such a young age, the future is very bright. We will support you so that you don’t fall by the wayside,” said Dikko.

While appealing for support, Ohinoyi said, “We as her parents have done our best. We can no longer take her beyond here. The remaining is in the hands of the NSC. That is why we are here. We have come because we don’t have the capacity to continue with her.”

On her part, Khadijat added: “If I am supported to get up there, I will also like to lift others and help them to make it in tennis. I want to be a source of inspiration to young tennis players in Nigeria.”