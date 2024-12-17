NSC: Tinubu reiterates confidence in Dikko’s ability to deliver

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has affirmed that Malam Shehu Dikko earned and deserved his appointment as Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC).

Speaking during a strategic meeting with the new leadership of the NSC at the Presidential Villa, President Tinubu lauded Dikko’s achievements and visibility within the sector.

“I’ve been seeing you in the papers. Congratulations. You earned it and deserve it,” the President underscored his confidence in Dikko’s capacity to lead the commission.

The President’s vote of confidence is no doubt based on Dikko’s well-known profile in sports marketing and administration.

In his response, Dikko expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for the trust reposed in him, pledging that the new leadership of the NSC would work diligently to actualize the “Renewed Hope” agenda for the nation’s sports development.

He also commended the President’s vision to transform the sports sector, assuring him of the NSC’s commitment to fulfilling its mandate.

Also present at the meeting were the Director General of the NSC, Hon. Bukola Olopade, and the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Grassroots Sports Development, Adeyinka Zulu.