NSC moves to organise sports federations’ elections

The National Sports Commission (NSC) said it has set in motion the machinery to organise polls for sports federations that are due for elections in 2025.

The Chairman of the NSC, Mallam Shehu Dikko, while fielding questions from newsmen in Lagos on Thursday, said that the relevant bodies were setting up the guidelines for smooth conduct of the elections.

He alluded to the recent reshuffle of sports secretaries of each federation as a prelude to the elections.

“The process is ongoing. The guidelines are being worked on by the relevant parties and we are engaging with the federations.

“You can see last week also, we reshuffled the sports secretaries of the federations. It is in view of getting to the election, so that we can have a fresh start and have new secretaries in the federations that will bring new vibes,” he said.

Dikko stressed that the commission will only provide funds to sports federations fully organised, reiterating the vision of the commission to restructure the federations.

“We are writing not just the guidelines for the federations but the code of conduct also because it is part of our mandate to also restructure the federations so that they are fit for purpose.

“We have the provision in the budget to support the federation but those funding can only go to federations if they are properly set up, organised and doing the right things.

“So we are all working on that so within the year, different elections will happen in the federations,” he said.