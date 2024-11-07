NSC chair, Dikko, emphasises school sports, plans excellence centres

The Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Shehu Dikko has highlighted the pivotal role of schools and universities in Nigeria’s sports development.

During a meeting with the Nigeria University Games Association (NUGA) delegation, Dikko emphasized the importance of educational institutions in identifying and nurturing young athletic talent.

He stressed that improving sports facilities, coaching, and training programs within schools can create a clear pathway for future athletes, preparing them to represent Nigeria internationally.

NUGA President Bawa Muhammed expressed confidence in Dikko’s vision, noting that university athletes won a significant portion of Paris 2024 Olympic medals. Dikko fondly recalled NUGA’s past successes and aims to revitalize its impact.

“The NUGA Games is a tournament that every student wants to be a part of,” he said. “NUGA is key to sustainable sports development, and we need to collaborate to ensure that talents emerge from these games.”

Athletes from four universities in the State of California won 89 medals at the last Olympics with only Stanford University students winning 39 (12 gold, 14 silver and 13 bronze). Dikko said such achievements are a reflection of the importance of educational institutions in sports and Nigeria must take the record as a motivation to work hard to be in that bracket.

He emphasized the NSC’s commitment to fostering talent through a focus on grassroots and school-based sports. He highlighted the importance of partnerships with NUGA and the Ministry of Education to secure private funding for infrastructure and training in universities.

“With the right facilities and coaching, we can cultivate young talent that will naturally bring medals and achievements for Nigeria,” he explained.

Dikko pledged Tinubu’s support for revitalizing school sports, aiming to restore NUGA games and establish excellence centers nationwide for nurturing young talent.