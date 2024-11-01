NSC appointment: FIFA President congratulates Shehu Dikko

As congratulatory messages continue to pour in for the newly appointed chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Malam Shehu Dikko, the President of the Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA), Gianni Infantino, has also expressed confidence in the ability of the former vice-president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to revitalise the sports sector in Nigeria.

In a congratulatory message signed by Infantino, the FIFA President said he had no doubt in Dikko’s ability to deliver because he has the prerequisite knowledge, experience, passion and expertise to discharge his duties.

“On behalf of the international football community, I would like herewith, to extend my sincere congratulations and best wishes to you on the occasion of your recent appointment as Chairman of the National Sports Commission of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“I am convinced that your knowledge and experience, but also your passion and personal qualities, will have a significant impact in the accomplishment of your next tasks.

“I wish you the best of luck and every success for all the challenges that lie ahead and already a lot of satisfaction in your new position, and I look forward to seeing you again,” said Infantino.

Before his recent appointment, Malam Dikko served as chairman of various committees in the NFF, including marketing and sponsorship, and was a member of the CAF Inter-Clubs Committee. He is still a member of the FIFA Football Stakeholders Committee.