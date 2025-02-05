NSA Ribadu’s brother Installed As Emir of Fufore

Alhaji Muhammadu Sani Ahmadu Ribadu, brother to the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, has been installed as Emir of the newly established Fufore Emirate in Adamawa State.

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, who presented Staff of Office to the new Emir, said establishment of the emirate was driven by the government’s genuine intention to enhance conflict resolution, strengthen local governance, and deepen democracy.

“We have enacted the Adamawa State Chiefs Appointment and Deposition Law 2024, aimed at repositioning our traditional institutions to function as integral parts of the government structure,” Fintiri stated.

The governor expressed optimism that the creation of the Fufore Emirate would foster unity, bind the people together, and create a governance structure that reaches areas previously difficult to access.

He also highlighted that Ribadu’s appointment was based on merit, charging him to lead with wisdom, and strengthen local security through intelligence gathering.

In his acceptance speech, the monarch expressed gratitude to Governor Fintiri, promising to serve his people diligently and treat everyone equally without fear or favor.

“I assure you that under my leadership, everyone will be treated equally without fear or favor,” he stated, calling for maximum support from the people to enable him to discharge his duties effectively.

The ceremony was graced by traditional rulers from within and beyond Adamawa State, past and present government officials, politicians, and members of the business community.