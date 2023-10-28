NSA, IGP, threaten hoodlums over Bayelsa, Kogi, Imo polls

The Federal Government and top security hierarchy in the country have warned troublemakers threatening to disrupt the November 11 governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo and…

The Federal Government and top security hierarchy in the country have warned troublemakers threatening to disrupt the November 11 governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi states to be ready to face the full wrath of the law.

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, gave the warning on Friday in Abuja when he met with the chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, alongside the Commission’s national commissioners and other members of the inter-agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES).

Also at the meeting were Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun; Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa; and Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Adewale Adeniyi, among others.

Ribadu noted the importance of ensuring fairness and security in the upcoming elections, which is 14 days away, saying the polls will be better than previous elections.

“The off-season elections are the first to be conducted under the present administration. Mr President was ready to provide all necessary support to ensure that Nigerians have free and fair elections,” he said.

“Also, to tell everyone, including the politicians, nothing is more important than to have a free and fair election, if we want this country to move forward. The entire security forces and all our requirements have been met; the rest is for us to deliver,” Ribadu said.

The IGP Egbetokun on his part assured of security agencies’ readiness for the polls, saying the police have finalised deployment for the elections.

