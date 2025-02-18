NSA hands over 59 rescued kidnapped victims to Kaduna govt

The National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, on Tuesday, handed over 59 victims of kidnappers rescued from different forests in Kaduna to the state government.

The victims, mostly women and children, were rescued along Abuja-Kaduna highway, in Rijana area of the state by the joint security forces from the military and intelligence agencies, coordinated by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA).

Daily Trust reports that they were handed over to the Governor Uba Sani, who was represented by the Chief of Staff to the governor, Sani Liman Kila, at a brief ceremony in Abuja.

Giving a breakdown, Ribadu said the victims were made up of 28 females, 24 males, 6 children while 1 person was reportedly hospitalised.

The NSA added that the federal government was working round the clock to ensure that other kidnapped victims still in captivity are released.

“Well, once again we are here as a joint operation of all the security forces under the directives of Mr. President to work extra to ensure that we bring peace, security and restore normalcy to our country.

“Yet again today, we have just received those who were rescued from captivity as a result of kidnapping by bandits. They are going back to their homes, we have seen them.

“Thousands and thousands of people have got grace and the work of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu have been able to bring peace, security and restore their freedom and they are going back. We believe it is a journey.

“Already, a lot is taking place. We are restoring order, we are bringing justice, we are bringing back peace to our country.

“About 59 or so people today. Last week, another number like that and it is ongoing across the country. And it is also a joint operation of all the security forces under the directives of Mr. President.

“I would like to thank all those who are in charge or in the forefront of fighting to keep us safe in our country. The armed forces, the intelligence community, the civil police, all of us are working as one and we are seeing the result.

“We thank God for this opportunity given to us. We will continue to work and indeed it is a matter of time. Nigeria will be peaceful and we will restore order, definitely,” Ribadu said.

The Coordinator, National Counter-Terrorism Centre (NCTC), Maj.-Gen. Adamu Laka, disclosed that some of the victims had been in captivity for over four months before they were rescued.

On his part, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, who was represented by the Chief of Civil-Military Affairs, Maj.-Gen. Gold Chibuisi, described the Kaduna State as most abused state in terms insecurity.

The senior military officer said, “We want to particularly thank the Kaduna State Government and the governor of Kaduna. They have been exceptional. They have done extremely well as a collaboration and cooperation between the federal government and the state.

“Kaduna State is an example of what will be the result of working together within the federal government and states. It is probably one of the greatest achievements in the history of the government.

“Kaduna has been the most abused state in terms of insecurity in the last couple of years but today, it is one of the freest because of the relationship that we were able to work and establish between the federal government and the state.

“The governor appreciated the President and the NSA for the efforts being made to ensure the country is safe.”