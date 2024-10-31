NRM asks court to stop Ogun LG poll over N250k charges, timetable

The National Rescue Movement (NRM) party in Ogun State has dragged the State Independent Election Commission (OGSIEC) before a State High Court over the mandatory administrative charges imposed on all candidates contesting in the Local Government election holding on November 16.

The claimant is also challenging the election timetable, saying it was unilaterally imposed on the political parties by the commission without due notice and consultation meetings with all the political parties duly registered and stakeholders for the said election.

The Chairman of the commission, Babatunde Osibodu had announced N250,000 per chairmanship candidate, councillorship candidates were charged N150,000 and N100,000 for the female counterparts.

Miffed by the development, NRM dragged the commission to court, seeking an order to declare the charges as illegal.

The suit marked AB/741/2024 has Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission and Attorney General as the first and second defendants.

The matter was mentioned before the State High Court presided over by Justice S O Adeniyi on Wednesday.

NRM counsel, Adekola Adedeji told the court that the parties had been duly served and urged the court to fix a date for the hearing.

The claimant asked the court to determine whether or not the charges do not violate the eligibility rights of the Candidates under the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and “is not completely inconsistent with the provisions of the Nigerian Constitution, Ogun State Electoral Law, 2007, illegal, null and void.”

The opposition party, therefore, asked the court set aside the payment and also restrain the commission from conducting the council poll fixed for November 16.

“WHEREFORE, the Claimant seeks the following reliefs:

“A DECLARATION that the Imposition of the payment of the sum of N250,000; N150,000 and N100,000 respectively, by the Defendants on the Claimant’s candidates contesting for the position of the Chairmen and Councillors is illegal, unconstitutional and be declared null and void.

“AN ORDER Of this Honorable Court for an Injunction restraining the 1st Defendant from holding and conducting the Ogun State Local Government Council Elections on the 16th of November, 2024 on the basis of Electoral guidelines dated 8th August, 2024 and signed by Babatunde A. Osibodu Esq, Chairman of the Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission and setting aside the Election Timetable for the said Local Government Council Election.

“AN ORDER of this Honorable Court setting aside the payment of the sumof N250,000; N150,000 and N100,000 impose by the 1st defendant on the Claimant and their candidates contesting at the Ogun State Local Government Council Elections scheduled for the 16th November, 2024.

“AN ORDER of this Honourable Court mandating and directing the 1st Defendant to postpone the Ogun State Local Government Election from the 16th of November, 2024 to a further date to be agreed upon after due and proper consultation with all political parties and stakeholders in the electoral process,” the party prayed.

In his ruling, Justice Adeniyi held that the suit as a pre-election matter as a matter necessity will be determined before the date of election.

He directed respondents to file defense to the originating summons in 72 hours and while the claimant has two days to reply.

Adeniyi adjourned the matter till November 8 for the hearing.

