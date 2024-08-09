NRC laments vandalism of rail tracks at Apapa Port

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has expressed deep concern over the escalating vandalism of railway assets within the Apapa Port, which has significantly hindered rail…

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has expressed deep concern over the escalating vandalism of railway assets within the Apapa Port, which has significantly hindered rail transportation of cargo.

During a one-day stakeholders sensitisation summit titled “Limitations to Rail Transportation of Cargo in Nigeria,” organised by the Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC) in collaboration with the NRC, Akinwunmi Oshilowo, NRC’s Director of Operations and Commercial Services, highlighted the challenges faced by the corporation.

He noted that, in addition to vandalism, NRC locomotives encounter significant difficulties in accessing the port due to congestion caused by numerous trucks blocking the railway right of way inside the Apapa Bulk Terminal Limited (ABTL) section of the port.

Oshilowo described bringing locomotives into the APM Terminals at Apapa as a “nightmare,” emphasising the need for clearer jurisdiction between rail and port authorities.

He explained that the corridor leading into the ports, particularly the area at the ABTL terminal, is narrow and consistently congested with trucks, leading to frequent accidents involving NRC locomotives.

Oshilowo expressed frustration over the repeated destruction of repaired railway tracks and called on the relevant authorities to address the issue.

The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Shippers Council, Barrister Pius Akutah, emphasised the importance of strengthening rail evacuation of cargoes at Nigerian ports to enhance the efficiency of the country’s transportation infrastructure.