NRC introduces Lagos-Ogun express train service

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has concluded plans to introduce a new mass transit express passenger train tagged “Apapa Express”.

The new service which would run between Apapa (Lagos) and Kajola (Ogun) on the new Standard Gauge Railway Line was part of the Federal Government’s palliatives to cushion the effect of the petroleum subsidy removal.

Daily Trust reports that though there was no specific date for the commencement of the new service, it would be the first time since June 10, 2021 when the project was commissioned.

Director of Operations of the corporation, Mr. Akin Osinowo, said the new train service would stop in four stations including Bola Tinubu Station (Apapa), Mobolaji Johnson (Ebute-Metta), Babatunde Raji Fashola (Agege), Lateef Jakande Station (Agbado) and finally at Yemi Osinbajo Station (Kajola).

He further said the train service would reduce the hardship experienced by commuters especially those plying Apapa to Kajola route.

Osinowo therefore appealed to passengers to ensure that they obtain tickets at the designated stations before boarding the train.

