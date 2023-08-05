NRC alerts train passengers of fake ticketing website

The Nigerian Railway Corporation,(NRC) has alerted members of the public that it has not introduced e-ticketing on the Lagos-Ibadan Train Service while urging passengers to…

The Nigerian Railway Corporation,(NRC) has alerted members of the public that it has not introduced e-ticketing on the Lagos-Ibadan Train Service while urging passengers to be weary of fraudsters.

The NRC disclosed that a website had been allegedly developed by cyber criminals, inviting members of the general public to visit the fictitious cyber space to obtain Lagos to Ibadan train tickets online.

Spokesperson of NRC, Mr. Mahmoud Yakubu, in a statement said, “NRC is yet to commence selling of Lagos to Ibadan train tickets online.”

According to the NRC, this may have been done by fraudsters intending to scam unsuspecting train passengers.

The NRC however advised Lagos-Ibadan train passengers “to be wary of these fraudulent cyber space criminals by obtaining their train boarding tickets at Railway stations as NRC is working hard to introduce secured online ticketing on Lagos to Ibadan and Warri to Itakpe train services very soon.”

