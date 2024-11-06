NPTF to upgrade police college, others

From Eugene Agha and Damilola Falayi, Lagos

The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Police Trust Fund (NPTF), Mohammad Sheidu, has said that the Nigeria Police College in the Ikeja area of Lagos is among other facilities that are to under go massive infrastructural upgrade in no distant time.

Recall that the Police College, Ikeja, was renovated about six years ago at the instance of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Jonathan had directed the Nigerian Army Corps of Engineers to renovate the Police college.

Speaking after an assessment tour of the Nigerian Police Force facilities in Lagos, Sheidu promised that the facilities will soon be turned into a world-class training institution for the police force.

Some of the facilities visited include training facilities, dormitories, hostels, and kitchens.

Emphasizing integrity and accountability, Sheidu stressed the need for transparency in the assessment process.

He assured that a monitoring and evaluation team would oversee projects from inception to completion, ensuring transparency.

He said: “What we kind of noticed especially here that even the commandant mentioned and one of the things that we definitely have to look at is the issue of light, water, and rehabilitation.

“One of the things we stand for is integrity and accountability. And as I mentioned, I didn’t come here alone to come and assess this place. I am here with national assembly members of the country. We would as a team have a monitoring and evaluation team, I am here to see pre- what it is that is needed, we will get an assessment then we will be able to.

“By the time work starts, there are teams that are going to enable and ensure that over time, as the project whatever it is we are going to embark on here, if it’s the light, the solar we want to put in or the rehabilitation, there are teams that are going to come and monitor the projects from the inception all up to the completion of the project and I can guarantee you as I said earlier, it is more about accountability, transparency and that is why I didn’t come here alone, I came with people that will be able to stand for and vouch for this process”.

Comparing the facilities in Lagos to those in other states, like Rivers, Sheidu expressed satisfaction with the overall condition in Lagos but acknowledged the need for improvements.

“From the assessment, like I said earlier, it is a need assessment and we will be nation wide, luckily I also went to states like Rivers so tue disappointment in a state like Rivers and coming to Lagos, I’m actually happier coming here and funny enough, I actually grew up in this compound, in this premises so it’s more of what we can bring to World standard, it is more impressive what I saw here than what I saw in other states so I won’t call it displeasure, I’m quite happy with what it is.

“I know what we need to do here is actually bring and do more, we saw some leaking roofs and things like that- those it is being over time, dehabilitated places so we will be able to come and rehabilitate them”, he explained.

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Police Affairs, Abubakar Yalleman, expressed his admiration for the facilities at the Ikeja police training school.

He commended the commandant and his team for their “excellent work” in maintaining the facilities.

Yalleman emphasized that his committee’s mission is to ensure transparency and accountability in the appropriation of funds for agencies, as mandated by Sections 88 and 89 of the Federal Republic of Nigeria’s constitution.

“I commend the secretary for carrying us along as he said transparency and accountability is what is also his motive. And we came, we follow him, we see, when he submit, we at least know what it’s for. Well, after we have prepared the fund for him, then later we will follow-up and see whether there have been used as it has been laid before us”, he added.

The Commandant , Nigeria Police College, Fasuba Akinyele lauded the secretary for the visit.

“I’m impressed that he fulfilled his promise. It’s marvelous and a great achievement for us. His visit shows he considers us among many colleges”, he said.

The commandant highlighted the structured communication system in place, where trainees can report issues to their General Number One (G1), who then informs the course officer adding that system ensures seamless information flow and prompt issue resolution.