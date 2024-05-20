NPHCDA hands over essential drugs to Hajj commission

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has handed over essential drugs to the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) for pilgrims embarking on…

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has handed over essential drugs to the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) for pilgrims embarking on Hajj this year.

Speaking during the exercise on Sunday in Abuja, director general of the agency, Dr Muyi Aina, said the handover exemplified the federal government’s unwavering commitment to the health and well-being of citizens, especially during such a significant religious undertaking.

He said the NPHCDA through its mandate had deployed the regular supply of travellers’ vaccines (CSM, Td, Influenza and BoPV) to all states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He said the agency was also mandated to source and provide the carefully curated essential medical supplies which include antimalarial, antihypertensives, analgesics, and antibiotics, among other essential drugs.

He said, “These drugs will serve as a vital resource for our pilgrims, offering them timely and essential medical assistance throughout their sacred journey.”

While saying that the timely procurement of the essential medicines was paramount, he thanked NAHCON for its invaluable partnership.

“Their insights and guidance have been instrumental in shaping this initiative to cater for the unique needs of the Hajj pilgrimage,” he added.