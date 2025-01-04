NPFL’s struggling clubs must utilise transfer window

Following the conclusion of the first phase of the 2023-2025 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season, the league organisers have officially announced that the mid-season transfer window will open on January 6 and last till February 5.

Undoubtedly, the window is an opportunity for the clubs, especially those faced with relegation worries to go back to the drawing board to restrategise ahead of the second half of the season.

At the end of the first round, Remo Stars who are yet to win the NPFL title since their debut in 2016 top the table with 36 points and are followed closely by Rivers United, 3SC and defending champions, Enugu Rangers who occupy the second, third and fourth positions respectively.

SPONSOR AD

As is always the case, when you have clubs leading the chase for the title, there are those who occupy the other end of the table called the relegation zone. Therefore, leading the log from the rear is Nasarawa United, Akwa United, Lobi Stars, and Plateau United. The quartet sit precariously in the table and will be the first to enter the market to make judicious use of the transfer window. After all, it is only a mad man who goes to sleep when his house is on fire.

Although no club will be left out of the activities that usually characterise each transfer window, those clubs that are swimming deep inside relegation will be the most active in the business of players transfer.

Already, I have gathered on good authority that Nasarawa United and Lobi Stars, who had put up disappointing results even in their home matches, have been waiting eagerly for the transfer window to open. A cursory look at their performances shows that they have failed to score many goals, but ended up conceding more than 20 goals each. Thus, a heavy deficit in goal difference is weighing them down. Consequently, the duo would be on the lookout for sharper strikers and rock-solid defenders in order to sharpen their attacks and solidify their defences.

Meanwhile, Akwa United who parted ways with coach Mohammed Babaganaru after poor results that has left the club in a quagmire are said to be desperate for a replacement for the former Kano Pillars, El-Kanemi Warriors and Lobi Stars gaffer.

Already, Kennedy Boboye, a former coach of the club who recently left Sunshine Stars, has been linked with the vacant position in Uyo. However, considering that Boboye’s relationship with the chairman of Akwa United, Elder Charles Bassey, was anything but cordial, it will be difficult to say with certainty that the NPFL winner with Plateau United would easily stroll into Uyo and reclaim the position he left under painful circumstances.

Apart from Boboye, Monday Odigie, who has relinquished his position at Bendel Insurance, is linked with Akwa United. But between Boboye and Odigie, the latter has a more realistic chance of becoming the next ‘victim’ at Akwa United. Yes, ‘victim’ because a lot appears to be wrong with the management of the club, but only the coaches keep getting fired or leaving out of frustration. It is no secret that frustration drove away Boboye, and it is the same thing that has just chased away Babaganaru.

Tornadoes, Bayelsa United, Kwara United, Katsina United, and Heartland may not be as troubled as the other clubs that are soaked in relegation worries, but they can’t afford to go to sleep. This is because the difference in points between them and those at the bottom of the table is marginal. They are separated by less than five points. For instance, Tornadoes who occupy the 10th position have 24 points, while even the 18th placed Lobi Stars have 20 points. Therefore, any more slip up from any of the clubs that have their noses above relegation waters would send them crashing into the red zone.

So, to avert any calamity that might befall, these clubs too would enter the transfer market to come out stronger in the second round. Since each of the clubs in danger of relegation has won less than 10 out of 19 matches, they would attempt to invade other clubs for the best legs that are packed with goals.

However, what may become a serious challenge for most of the clubs that are hoping to make maximum use of the transfer window is the non-availability of good products in the market. Even as the NPFL is not well organized, there are laid down rules and regulations. So, players and coaches are made to sign contracts with the clubs.

Therefore, based on contractual obligations, it won’t be easy to find a good player in the transfer market. The best legs are under contracts and can not just jump from one club to another. Invariably, this will be a serious setback for the clubs that want to strengthen their squads with the best players. They might end up with weak legs that are surplus to requirements in rival clubs.

In any case, when the second round returns in February, we will see new faces in the clubs, especially the struggling ones. Some players and coaches, mostly those considered less useful in their clubs, would move to where their services are needed and even club chairmen whose teams are already gasping for breath might get the boot from their employers.

So, as the transfer window is about to open, the clubs in danger of relegation must make hay while the sun shines. They need no seer to know that the second round will be survival of the fittest. It’s either they have the right arsenal or are completely annihilated in the remaining 19 matches of the NPFL.