NPFL shuts down Niger Tornadoes’ home stadium

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) has banned Niger Tornadoes from using Bako Kantogora Stadium due to its poor condition. The league body cited the deteriorating pitch as a major concern and has directed the club to find an alternative venue for their home matches.

Although Tornadoes had listed Ahmadu Bello Stadium in Kaduna as a backup option, the facility also requires substantial pitch maintenance. Consequently, the club must secure another NPFL-approved stadium for their home fixtures.

The NPFL has made it clear that Niger Tornadoes will only be allowed to return to Bako Kantogora Stadium once the pitch and other necessary facilities meet the league’s standards, including suitability for television coverage.

Similarly, Coach Samuel Addingi has taken charge of Lobi Stars on an interim basis following the resignation of Daniel Amokachi.

Amokachi stepped down as head coach on Monday, just days after Lobi Stars’ 1-1 draw with Katsina United. His departure has paved the way for Addingi to lead the team until the end of the season.

Meanwhile, league action continued yesterday with Kano Pillars settling for a 1-1 draw against hosts Sunshine Stars, while Niger Tornadoes secured a 2-1 victory over visiting Heartland.

Abia Warriors edged Enugu Rangers with a narrow 1-0 win, while Akwa United and Rivers United played out a 1-1 stalemate. Bayelsa United also shared the points in a thrilling 2-2 draw against Nasarawa United.

Ikorodu City staged a remarkable comeback to claim a 2-1 victory over Plateau United, while Shooting Stars and Lobi Stars battled to a 2-2 draw. El-Kanemi Warriors held Bendel Insurance to a goalless draw.

Today’s fixtures will see Katsina United host Enyimba, while league leaders Remo Stars welcome Kwara United in a crucial encounter.