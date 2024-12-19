NPFL sanctions Ikorodu City over pitch invasion, assault on Remo Stars coach

Following chaotic scenes involving pitch encroachment and the physical assault of Remo Stars Coach Sulaimon Kamil, the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) has fined Ikorodu City FC and ordered a two-match stadium closure to fans.

Ikorodu City FC was found in breach of Rules B13.52, B13.18, and C9. In a summary jurisdiction notice, the NPFL charged the club with failing to provide adequate security, which led to unauthorized access to restricted areas and the assault on Coach Kamil, violating Rule B13.52. Additionally, the club was penalized for failing to ensure the proper conduct of its players and supporters, breaching Rule C9.

The club was fined N3 million, instructed to identify and prosecute the fan responsible for the assault, and required to play their next two home matches behind closed doors.

SPONSOR AD

The NPFL statement read: “An order to identify and prosecute the individual(s) involved in the assault on Remo Stars Coach, Mr. Sulaimon Kamil. A report detailing the progress of this action must be submitted to the NPFL within seven (7) working days of the date of this notice.

“In accordance with Rule C26, you are required, within 48 hours of the date of this notice, to either submit to the summary jurisdiction and the sanctions contained herein or elect to be dealt with by a disciplinary panel.”

In a separate decision, the league issued a stern warning to all NPFL club officials and coaches, cautioning them against making derogatory remarks about the league during media interviews.

Notably, Shooting Stars Coach Gbenga Ogunbote received a specific reprimand for his comments after his team’s Matchday 12 game against Ikorodu City FC in Lagos. During an inquiry, Ogunbote expressed regret, apologised for his outburst, and was directed to issue a public apology.