NPFL postpones Kano Pillars vs. Enyimba clash

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) has announced the indefinite postponement of the Matchday 14 fixture between Kano Pillars and Enyimba, originally scheduled for Sunday, December 1, 2024. The decision comes as Enyimba prepares for their CAF Confederation Cup Group D opener against Egyptian side Al Masry.

The group also features Egyptian giants Zamalek and Mozambique’s Black Bull, setting up a challenging campaign for Enyimba on the continental stage.

In light of this adjustment, Kano Pillars have announced a rescheduling of their Matchday 13 fixture against Lobi Stars. The game, initially planned for a later date, will now take place on Saturday, November 23, 2024, at the Lafia City Stadium.

This development offers Sai Masu Gida an opportunity to build on their recent 2-2 draw with Heartland FC at the newly refurbished Sani Abacha Stadium. While the thrilling encounter showcased the team’s attacking flair, it left home fans eager for a win.

Head Coach Usman Abdallah and his squad are focused on redeeming themselves with a strong performance against a formidable Lobi Stars side. A victory would be a significant boost for Kano Pillars as they aim to stay competitive in the league standings.

Despite the challenges posed by schedule changes, Kano Pillars remain committed to their pursuit of success this season. Fans can anticipate a spirited display from the team as they strive to close the gap at the top of the table.