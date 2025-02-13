NPFL: Pillars edge El-Kanemi in thrilling northern derby

Kano Pillars secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over El-Kanemi Warriors in a keenly contested northern derby in the rescheduled matchday 23 of the 2024/25 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season at the Sani Abacha Stadium Wednesday.

Coming into the match under pressure after managing just one win in their last five outings, the hosts were determined to claim all three points. Despite both teams creating promising chances, the first half ended goalless.

Rabiu Ali broke the deadlock in the 62nd minute, converting from the penalty spot to give Pillars the lead. However, El-Kanemi Warriors responded swiftly, with Al-Amin Umar restoring parity just four minutes later. Umar’s goal marked his third in as many games for the visitors.

As the match approached stoppage time, Rashid Alasan emerged as the hero for Kano Pillars, netting the decisive goal in the 90th minute to seal the victory.

In Ilorin, Kwara United brought Shooting Stars’ eight-game unbeaten streak to an end with a commanding 2-0 win at the Rashidi Yekini Mainbowl.

Kabiru Mohammed put the hosts ahead in the 12th minute with a powerful header, while new signing Abdullahi Ofijini doubled the lead in the 57th minute, ensuring a crucial victory for Kwara United.

Following this round of matches, Remo Stars have now opened up an eight-point lead in the NPFL title race, benefiting from Shooting Stars’ first defeat in nine games.

Meanwhile, Enyimba suffered yet another setback, falling 1-0 to Bendel Insurance in Benin.

The visitors’ troubles began early when Innocent Gabriel was sent off in the 22nd minute for a last-man foul on Uche Collins, who was through on goal. With the numerical advantage, Insurance piled pressure on their opponents but failed to capitalize on several opportunities in the first half.

However, they finally found the breakthrough in the 54th minute when Kayode Oke nodded home the game’s only goal. Enyimba goalkeeper Ani Ozoemena produced several brilliant saves to prevent a heavier defeat.

Meanwhile, the NPFL has rescheduled Matchday 24 fixtures for the ongoing season, as confirmed in a statement signed by the league’s Chief Operating Officer, Davidson Owumi.

Nasarawa United will now face Ikorodu City FC on Saturday, 15th February 2025, at 4:00 pm in Lafia, while Kano Pillars take on Abia Warriors at 3:00 pm in Kano.

The standout clash sees Rangers International host table-toppers Remo Stars on Sunday, 16th February 2025, at 3:00 pm in Enugu.

Other Saturday fixtures include Kwara United vs Bayelsa United, Plateau United vs El-Kanemi Warriors, Lobi Stars vs Katsina United, Enyimba FC vs Rivers United, and Sunshine Stars vs Akwa United. Sunday features Heartland vs Shooting Stars and Bendel Insurance vs Niger Tornadoes.