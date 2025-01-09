NPFL: Ideye strikes again as Enyimba snap six-match winless streak

Brown Ideye continued his resurgence, coming off the bench to score for the second consecutive game as Enyimba secured a 2-1 victory over Nasarawa United in a rescheduled Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) match Wednesday.

The 36-year-old former Super Eagles striker, who opened his account for the season in Enyimba’s 4-1 triumph over Black Bulls Maputo in the CAF Confederation Cup over the weekend, was once again pivotal in the People’s Elephant’s success.

Joseph Atule, in red-hot form, gave Enyimba the lead with a clinical finish during first-half stoppage time. However, Nasarawa United equalized in the 58th minute through the league’s top scorer, Anas Yusuf, setting up a tense finale after finishing the move after good work from Ifeanyi Ihemekwele to score his 11th goal of the season and maintain his lead at the top of the scorers’ chart.

SPONSOR AD

Just four minutes later, Ideye restored Enyimba’s lead, finding the back of the net shortly after being introduced as a substitute. This was his third league appearance this season and another reminder of his quality, having been part of Nigeria’s victorious 2013 Africa Cup of Nations squad.

The win ended a frustrating seven-match streak of draws for Enyimba, marking their first league victory since October 27, when they defeated Ikorodu City 2-1.

With this result, Enyimba climbed to seventh place on the table with 27 points from 17 matches. Nasarawa United, meanwhile, remain rooted at the bottom with 19 points from the same number of games.

The former champions still have two matches pending as they gear up for their upcoming Confederation Cup clash against Al Masry of Egypt in Uyo on Sunday, January 12.