NPFL fines Kano Pillars N2m, suspends player for unruly conduct 

The Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) has fined Kano Pillars Football Club N2 million for breaching the NPFL framework and rules in the course of their Matchday 9 fixture at Nasarawa Utd on Sunday.

The Kano club have been charged for a statement from their Media and Communications Directorate quoting their player, Ahmed Musa, in which he made disparaging statements about match officials, an act that was perceived as capable of bringing the game to disrepute.

Accordingly, the statement said, “Kano Pillars also failed to ensure the proper conduct of their team resulting to the unruly behaviour of Ugochukwu Gabriel during the match.

“Ugochukwu Gabriel (Kano Pillars player with jersey number 26) is suspended for the next 9 #NPFL25 matches starting from Matchday 10 for his unruly conduct.

“Kano Pillars have been fined N1 million for misconduct capable for bringing the game too disrepute & another N1 million for improper conduct of their players and officials.”

In the same vein, Kano Pillars have further been issued a warning on publishing inflammatory statements in future and advised to use appropriate channels to register their complaints as a recurrence will lead to weightier sanctions.