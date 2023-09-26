NPFL board announces Sept 30 kick-off date, 150m prize money

The Nigeria Premier League Football (NPFL) board has announced that the 2023/24 football season will kick off on Saturday, 30th September, 2023. In a letter…

The Nigeria Premier League Football (NPFL) board has announced that the 2023/24 football season will kick off on Saturday, 30th September, 2023.

In a letter dated Monday, September 25, Davidson Owumi, the Chief Operating Officer also notified the 20 participating clubs that the champions of the season would receive N150m, which is a 50% increase from last season’s prize money.

Another highlight of the letter to the clubs is the payment of start-off grants of a total of N200m to the 20 clubs.

“The 20 clubs will, as was done last season receive a take-off grant of ten million Naira (N10,000,000) each to smoothen your operations as the season starts.

“We are therefore expecting the clubs to as a matter of urgency forward their respective account details to the NPFL Secretariat for the transfer of the said amount as the season is set to commence on Saturday, September 30, 2023”, Owumi stated in the letter addressed to all club chairmen and general managers.

On the prize money, the letter read; “After due deliberations by the chairman and our strategic partners, it was agreed that the prize money, since that is what connotes the true value of the league, be reviewed upwards to N150million”.

The letter also addressed some of the marketing concerns and assured the clubs that the NPFL Board would at all times take decisions and enter into contracts that serves the best interest of the league and the clubs.

“Be rest assured that we will at all times be guided by the very best interest of our league and by implication, the participating Clubs”, the COO explained while adding that discussions are still ongoing with a company that proposed a ten-year partnership for broadcast rights.

“We remain very hopeful that they or other prospective partners will show up since talks are still ongoing. Any success achieved, will enlarge the economic frontiers of the league and by extension the clubs as we progress”, he concluded.

