NPFL abridged season looms as subsidy removal bites harder

Ahead of the proposed meeting between the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and the newly inaugurated board of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) to…

Ahead of the proposed meeting between the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and the newly inaugurated board of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) to discuss key issues concerning the Nigerian topflight, football stakeholders have said another NPFL abridged season won’t be a bad idea.

It will be recalled that shortly after the new executives of the Club Owners Association met with the NFF president, Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau, news emerged that the football federation had proposed that an abridged format be adopted for the 2023/2024 season.

However, the Chairman of the Club Owners, Okechukwu Kpalukwu, immediately denied the reports as he insisted that nothing like an abridged league was discussed during the brief interaction with Gusau.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the NFF President didn’t tell Club Owners and others present at the meeting that the 2023/24 season will be an abridged league”, the General Manager of Rivers United was quoted as saying

However, considering the fact that almost all the clubs in the NPFL are owned and funded by state governments, there are indications that the fuel subsidy removal and its attendant hardship may force the clubs to accept to play another abridged league.

Trust Sports, therefore, sought the views of Nigerian football stakeholders on whether or not the league organisers should settle for another abridged season.

While most of the stakeholders who based their argument on petrol subsidy removal supported calls for the abridged format, some said it shouldn’t be made a new normal in Nigerian football.

Speaking in support of abridged league, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MatchRoom Sports and Media Limited, Ojeikere Aikhoje, said “If you know the kind of buses our teams use for their trips, you will understand why an Abridged League is way to go.

“Imagine Kano Pillars going to Uyo, Port-Harcourt and Lagos and same for the trio of Akwa United, Rivers United and Sporting Lagos going up north. It is better to reduce these crazy trips with the Abridged League.

“Add the fact that the FA Cup never starts on time and is eventually used to disrupt the calendar of the league. So, the Abridged League will help solve some of these problems. At the end, play a two-week PlayOff to end the season.”

Former Abia Warriors Match Reader, Coach Patrick Ngwaogu, also said “Abridged League is the most realistic format we can get into at this point. Considering the hardship in the country and the prevailing security situations, it has become imperative for the teams to go for the abridged version of the league.

“If it is possible, let it go north and south. It will go a long way to solve the problem of long distance trips, and ensuring that teams use their best players in all matches.

“Moreover, most of the governors in the states are just coming into office, and will need to study the terrain.”

On his part, the Chairman of the FCT Football Association, Alhaji Adam Mouktar Mohammed, said playing another abridged league is not a problem but over-dependence on it will make nonsense of the domestic league.

He said “We must really reform immediately and plan for the long term. If not, nobody will ever take us seriously. What I am saying is that it’s convenient but we need to have stability and roll out a long term plan so investors will feel comfortable. If not we will never get the money to run the league and make profit.”

A former BCC Lions player and proprietor of Jekis Young Mayors Football Academy Makurdi, Igba Jija, also said “Honestly the abridged league did not only help teams financially, it saved time. Moreover, going by the way it started and ended without complaints from teams, it means the league was well organised.

“I think with the present economic situation in the country, it will be a welcome development. Most clubs may not even have enough money to fuel their vehicles for away matches.”

A former Nigerdock and Gabros FC manager, Coach Peter Oche, observed that “Abridged leagues don’t normally produce the best at the end of the season, the reason being that the number of matches played are shortened, thereby reducing competition.

“So, playing a full fledged league will be it. But with the current economic downturn in the country, are clubs ready to start by next month (August)? I don’t think so.

“If the league organisers think they are ready for the league to start this August then they must put in place a worthy palliative for clubs to lean on, otherwise we would witness like never before, cases of abandoned matches.”

A former Super Eagles star and Chairman of Bauchi State FA, Patrick Pascal, said most state governments are new and are right now struggling to settle down. As such, he said it will be difficult for them to pay attention to the demands of the clubs.

The Super Eagles Coordinator, therefore, said another abridged season should be played for things to settle before the normal league will be re-introduced.

“Since most of the clubs are sponsored by the states, it will be difficult for them to play a normal season. Everything from hotel accommodation and transportation has gone up so the clubs may not be financially strong to cope with so many matches.

“Therefore, I suggest that another abridged league should be played and then we take it from there. Maybe, by then, things would have taken shape. For now, an abridged season is more realistic,” he said.

Another football administrator, Godwin Bamigboye, also endorsed the abridged format but said if the clubs feel they have the financial muscle to face a normal season, they should be allowed to do so.

“This is an important topic. Most of the clubs are owned and sponsored by the state governments. Unfortunately, the states are also complaining of lack of resources. If they do not have money to support the clubs, it will be a serious problem.

“Most clubs may find it hard to even fuel their vehicles for long distance trips. Everything is now very expensive. The privately owned clubs will suffer the most. Imagine Sporting FC Lagos travelling all the way to Kano and Pillars travelling down to Lagos, Port-Harcourt or Uyo to play.

“Abridged format will help the clubs cut costs. However, if a majority of the clubs think they have resources to play a full season, they should be allowed to do so,” said Bamigboye.

However, a former Chairman of the Gombe State Football Association, Alhaji Shuaibu Gara-Gombe, said “The reason given earlier for the abridged league format was to align our league with the international football calendar. Wasn’t that achieved last season?

“Abridged leagues don’t produce true champions. You can be number four in your group and come to Super 8 and still win the league title.

“Moreover, it breeds corruption and match fixing is made easy.

“Personally, I feel football is a serious business. Any club that is not ready for the normal league shouldn’t be in the NPFL.”

It will also be recalled that due to late kick-off, the 2022/2023 NPFL season was played using the abridged format and former African champions, Enyimba emerged winners at the Championship PlayOff which ended on June 11 in Lagos.

Meanwhile, the newly inaugurated NPFL board which is yet to decide on the league format to be used has given August 26 as the kick-off date for the 2023/2024 season.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...