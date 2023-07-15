NPF aims to raise polo awareness in Nigeria with new initiatives

The Nigerian national polo team which is still basking in the euphoria of showcasing its prowess against the games’ superpowers in the recently concluded…

The Nigerian national polo team which is still basking in the euphoria of showcasing its prowess against the games’ superpowers in the recently concluded King Mohammed V1 Polo Tournament in Morocco would become regulars in the international circuit if the plans by Nigerian Polo Federation (NPF) come to fruition.

NPF President, Nura Sani Kangiwa who moulded this exposure idea shortly after leading the Nigerian contingent to the international polo tournament in the northern African nation, told Polo Royals that the Nigerian team need to play regularly at the international scene to fully actualize their potential.

Kangiwa, who is also the Director General of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), believes that the country has all it takes to win the Polo World Cup if the team is made to be more competitive by playing more regularly by participating in top class tournaments.

“We need to have a strong team to challenge the world’s best playing teams. At the Moroccan event we battled against a strong field with intimidating records. It was a good test for us. The standard of polo seen here was very high as we had some world class teams with tactical depth.

“We need to raise our polo to a higher level. Some changes are needed to take the game to new heights. It was a good learning experience for us. The Nigerian team showed tremendous fighting spirit but that alone cannot win the cup,” he pointed out.

