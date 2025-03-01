NPC partners states to document Nigeria’s economic, tourism potential

The Nigerian Press Council (NPC) has initiated a partnership with governors of the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to document Nigeria’s economic and tourism potentials in a bid to attract tourists and investors.
The Executive Secretary of the NPC, Dr. Dili Ezughah, disclosed this at the inaugural meeting of the committee overseeing the publication of a book aimed at showcasing the economic and tourism profiles of Nigeria. He said the initiative aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which seeks to accelerate economic growth and development.
Titled Nigeria: Documenting the Economy and Tourism Profiles of the States and the Federal Capital Territory, the book aims to provide readers with valuable insights into the economic and tourism potential of each state and the FCT. It will serve as a comprehensive resource, offering current and authoritative data on population, key demographics, and economic indicators.
Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!
Click here to learn how it works.
Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!
Click here to learn how it works.
Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"
Click here to learn how it works.