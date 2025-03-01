NPC partners states to document Nigeria’s economic, tourism potential

The Nigerian Press Council (NPC) has initiated a partnership with governors of the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to document Nigeria’s economic and tourism potentials in a bid to attract tourists and investors.

The Executive Secretary of the NPC, Dr. Dili Ezughah, disclosed this at the inaugural meeting of the committee overseeing the publication of a book aimed at showcasing the economic and tourism profiles of Nigeria. He said the initiative aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which seeks to accelerate economic growth and development.

Titled Nigeria: Documenting the Economy and Tourism Profiles of the States and the Federal Capital Territory, the book aims to provide readers with valuable insights into the economic and tourism potential of each state and the FCT. It will serve as a comprehensive resource, offering current and authoritative data on population, key demographics, and economic indicators.