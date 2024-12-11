NPC flags off survey to address child, maternal mortality in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) office of the National Population Commission (NPC) has flagged off the 2024 Verbal and Social Autopsy (VASA) study, an initiative aimed at identifying the underlying causes of under-five and maternal mortality in Abuja.

Speaking during the flag-off ceremony on Tuesday, NPC Federal Commissioner for the FCT, Joseph Shazhin, said the study, which will run until December 15, 2024, will be conducted in selected communities across the six area councils in the FCT.

The VASA study seeks to gather vital data on maternal and child mortality by examining the social and health-related factors contributing to deaths among children under five and women of reproductive age.

According to Shazhin, the data collected will enable policymakers to develop effective health policies and programmes to improve maternal and child health outcomes in Nigeria.

He explained that the survey builds on information obtained from the 2023-2024 Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey, using a random sample of households that recorded under-five deaths for follow-up analysis.

He called on traditional and community leaders to support the initiative by mobilising their communities and ensuring the smooth conduct of the study.

Shazhin also appealed to the public to cooperate with interviewers, emphasising the confidentiality of the process.

“In sharing your experiences and welcoming our data collection teams, you are contributing directly to a project aimed at preventing unnecessary losses in our communities and securing a healthier future for our families,” he said.