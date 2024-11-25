NPC commences study to uncover cause of under-5 maternal deaths in Kaduna

The National Population Commission (NPC) has commenced the 2024 Nigeria Verbal and Social Autopsy study in Kaduna state aimed at uncovering the causes of under-5 maternal deaths.

Sa’adatu Garba Dogon Bauchi, Federal Commissioner of NPC in Kaduna, disclosed this while briefing newsmen.

Bauhci said the survey was intended to understand the social and cultural factors surrounding under 5 maternal deaths and how to improve the health of the people.

SPONSOR AD

Baichi added that the survey was an important health initiative which would impact the wellbeing of mothers and children in the state and the country in general.

“The current survey being conducted by the National Population Commission is in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare (FMOHSW), with technical support from ICF, and funding from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) which will provide valuable information that will help shape health policies and intervention aimed at reducing preventable deaths in the state,” she said.

She disclosed that teams from the commission were visiting communities in various local government areas interviewing family members and caregivers of deceased individuals.

“The team will gather information on symptoms, medical history of the deceased and circumstances surrounding their deaths. The data will be analysed to give probably cause of death. The social autopsy study will also examine the social, cultural and economic factors contributing to deaths in our communities,” she stated.

She urged all stakeholders to remain fully engaged throughout the process adding, “The data they will collect will provide a clearer understanding of the causes of maternal and child deaths and will be used to implement policies that will save lives and improve healthcare delivery in Nigeria.”