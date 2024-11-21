NPC commences study to uncover cause of under-5 maternal deaths in Jigawa

The National Population Commission (NPC) has commenced the 2024 Nigeria Verbal and Social Autopsy study in Taraba State.

Alhaji Sanny Sule Sale, NPC Commissioner who disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Jalingo, on Wednesday, said the survey was intended to understand the social and cultural factors surrounding under 5 maternal deaths and how to improve the health of the people.

Sule said the survey was an important health initiative which will impact the wellbeing of mothers and children in the state and the country in general.

SPONSOR AD

“The current survey being conducted by the National Population Commission is in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health and will provide valuable information that will help shape Health policies and intervention aimed at reducing preventable deaths in the state,” Sule stated.

He disclosed that teams from the commission are visiting communities in various local government areas interviewing family members and caregivers of deceased individuals.

“The team will gather information on symptoms, medical history of the deceased and circumstances surrounding their deaths. The data will be analysed to give probably cause of death. The social autopsy study will also examine the social, cultural and economic factors contributing to deaths in our communities,” he stated.

The commissioner also revealed that 144,581 newly born babies were issued with birth certificates from September to November this year in the 16 LGAs of the state, adding that issuance of certificates was supported by the UNICEF which also set a target for NPC.