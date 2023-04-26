NPC ad hoc staff protest non-payment of allowances in Kano

Over 300 ad hoc staff members of the National Population Commission (NPC) in Kano have protested over the non-payment of their 18 days’ training allowances…

Over 300 ad hoc staff members of the National Population Commission (NPC) in Kano have protested over the non-payment of their 18 days’ training allowances since February 2023.

Their spokesperson, Aliyu Rulwanu, accused the commission of selective payment mode which, he said, was contrary to the agreed terms.

“We have on several occasions written letters of complaints to all authorities concerned on the plight of the ad hoc staff in respect to their unpaid allowances and nothing has been done despite giving us the assurance that it will be paid. We are left with no option than to embark on this peaceful protest,” he said.

When contacted, the Kano Public Relations Officer of NPC, Jamila Abdulkadir Sulaiman, explained that the staff committed errors in the filling of the forms and the commission was taking its time to rectify them.

“They have confessed that some of them have received all their payments and this is because they have correctly filled-in their forms. I want to appeal to them again to exercise more patience as everyone will soon get his or her payment,” she said.