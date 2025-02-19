NPA’s partnership with Navy to increase seaport security surveillance system

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and the Nigerian Navy have entered into a strategic partnership to enhance trade and boost security around the nation’s seaports.

Speaking when the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral MG Oamen, paid a courtesy visit to his office, Managing Director of NPA, Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho, revealed that the strategic partnership with the Nigerian Navy (NN) is to boost security surveillance network around the Western seaports.

Dr. Dantsoho revealed that the renewed partnership will improve the working relationship between the navy and NPA to ensure maximum protection of consignments and port facilities.

During his remarks, FOC WEST stated that the purpose of his visit was to formally introduce himself to the NPA management and seek their collaboration with the primary objective of enhancing security in Nigeria’s waters to support maritime businesses.

Rear Admiral Oamen further informed the NPA management that the Western Naval Command is committed to resolving security issues at the Lagos ports and that new measures are being developed to address these concerns.

He conveyed the greetings and goodwill message of the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral EI Ogalla AM, to the MD of the NPA.

In response, Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho thanked the FOC WEST and his team for the visit.

He also congratulated Rear Admiral Oamen on his appointment as FOC WEST and offered prayers for God’s guidance during his tenure.

The MD acknowledged the contributions of the Nigerian Navy (NN) in the recent declaration of Nigeria’s waters as piracy-free by the International Maritime Bureau (IMB) and assured that the NPA would continue to collaborate with the NN to further improve the security of Nigeria’s ports and waters.