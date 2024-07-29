NPAN mourns passage of Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu

The Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN) has mourned the death of its member and publisher of Champions Newspaper, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, who died last…

The Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN) has mourned the death of its member and publisher of Champions Newspaper, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, who died last week.

The deceased, who was until his death the President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide, died at the age of 82.

NPAN in a statement by its chairman, Malam Kabir Yusuf, said the death of Uwuanyanwu has created a deep void in the nation’s socio-development landscape.

The statement read: “An engineer by training, Chief Iwuanyanwu bestrode the business world leaving an indelible mark in aviation, insurance, road construction, sports and newspapering.

“His venture into the newspaper business with the emergence of Champion Newspapers on October 1, 1988, changed the dynamics of newspapering in the country.

“The paper pioneered colour printing among Nigerian newspapers and was among the first to set the stage for simultaneous printing, as the paper rolled out from presses in Lagos and Owerri, giving readers in the east the experience of reading the same news with their Lagos/western counterparts.

“Chief Iwuanyanwu was a sports enthusiast and for a very long time, his football club Iwuanyanwu Nationale, rode the crest of competitive football locally and challenged for trophies on the continent.”

The NPAN stated that it was consoled by the enviable legacies he left as a solid politician, frontline businessman and a patriot.

“On behalf of the executive council of our esteemed association, we commiserate with you and your entire family.

“We pray that the Almighty God will console and uphold each and every one of you.”