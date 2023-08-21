NPAN congratulates Edun, Idris as Tinubu swears in ministers today

The Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN), has described as well deserved, the appointment as ministers, of Mr Olawale Edun and Alh. Mohammed Idris. President…

The Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN), has described as well deserved, the appointment as ministers, of Mr Olawale Edun and Alh. Mohammed Idris.

President Bola Tinubu recently assigned portfolios to the ministerial nominees recently cleared for appointment by the Senate.

Assigning the portfolios, Tinubu named a former Lagos State Commissioner of Finance, Edun, as the new Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy while Idris was named as the Minister of Information and National Orientation.

Mr. Edun, an economist, was the Chairman of Vintage Press, publishers of Nation Newspapers while Alh. Idris, a public relations guru and media entrepreneur, is the Publisher of the Blueprint newspapers.

The duo were executive members of NPAN. While Edun was the treasurer, Idris was the general secretary.

“Their very rich resumes and track records speak for them and we congratulate them on their new assignments while thanking Mr. President, for giving them the opportunity to contribute to nation-building at this critical moment of national development,” noted the President of NPAN, Mallam Kabiru Yusuf in a statement issued yesterday.

President Tinubu will swear in his cabinet by today.

