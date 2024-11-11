NPA to link export processing terminal with domestic warehouse

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), on Saturday, said it planned to link the Export Processing Terminals (EPTs), with the Domestic Export Warehouse (DEW).

This is to facilitate port-hinterland connectivity and create pathways for Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs).

The Managing Director of NPA, Dr Abubakar Dantsoho, disclosed this at the 2024 Lagos International Trade Fair, titled, ‘Connecting Businesses, Creating Value”, in Lagos.

According to the NPA boss, the EPTs are to be linked with Domestic Export Warehouses (DEWs) in synergy with the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) and relevant partners.

He also stated that the authority is aggressively pursuing full automation of the nation’s processes and procedures through the Ports Community System (PCS) which lays the groundwork for the implementation of the National Single Window (NSW).

“As some of us are aware in our bid to contribute to the strengthening of the domestic economy through the promotion of balance of trade, we established the Export Process Terminals to simplify the hitherto burdensome process of exporting Nigerian goods.

“The EPTs were conceptualised in partnership with the Nigerian Exports Promotion Council (NEPC) to serve as a one-stop-shop for the stuffing, packaging and certification of export-bound cargo in quick turnaround time by eliminating the duplications and bureaucratic overlaps that previously rendered Nigerian exports uncompetitive in the international marketplace.

“To facilitate Port-Hinterland connectivity and create pathways for Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) to play in the value chain, the EPTs are to be linked with Domestic Export Warehouses (DEWs) in synergy with the NEPC and relevant partners.”

“To align with the ease of doing business orientation of the Federal Government, we are aggressively pursuing the full automation of our processes and procedures through the Ports Community System (PCS) which lays the groundwork for the implementation of the National Single Window (NSW). The NSW is the global stratagem for delivering the greatest value with the greatest ease by connecting all stakeholders in the trade value chain for seamless interaction at the push of a button.”