NPA targets improved non-oil export to boost FG’s foreign earnings in 2025

With earnings of over $5.456 billion in the non-oil sector in 2024, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has intensified efforts to boost the country’s earnings from exports in 2025.

According to the outlook of NPA, the Authority has commenced a new chapter in driving Nigeria’s economic diversification by implementing targeted policies and reforms to accelerate seamless movement of exports from the hinterland to the different seaports in the South-West and South-East regions.

It would be recalled that in February 2025, the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) announced that Nigeria’s trade volume in 2024 reached 7.2 metric tons, with a 20.7% increase in value, totaling $5.45 billion.

The growth has been attributed to increased production, improved global demand for Nigerian exports, supported by economic recovery and strategic trade partnerships, government trade policies, and expanding global market access.

Speaking at the just concluded Kaduna International Trade Fair, the Managing Director of NPA, Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho, stated that the Authority’s ongoing shift to digital trade, under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), presents an enormous opportunity for those in the non-oil export and that the Authority has also targeted full digital business registration at NPA’s headquarters in Lagos.

The Kaduna trade fair was themed “Promoting Efficiency in Manufacturing, Agriculture, and Trade through Digital Transformation.”

Dantsoho noted that NPA’s shift to digital commerce is predicated on the fact that it enables businesses to transcend physical borders, connecting Nigerian producers with markets across 54 African countries under AfCFTA.

He encouraged traders and investors to take advantage of the NPA’s streamlined export processes and new opportunities.

He reassured stakeholders that the NPA welcomes partnerships beyond the trade fair, emphasizing its commitment to ongoing collaboration and trade facilitation.

Dantsoho revealed that, in a bid to strengthen the domestic economy and promote trade balance, the NPA established the Export Processing Terminal to simplify Nigeria’s previously cumbersome export process.

“I, therefore, want to warmly invite you to interact with our business development team at the NPA pavilion and also to visit our fully interactive online real-time website to access our growth.

“The EPTs were conceptualized to serve as a one-stop-shop for cargo consolidation, stuffing, documentation, packaging, certification, and onward shipment through electronic call-up to the Ports in quick turnaround time thus eliminating the duplication and bureaucratic overlaps that previously rendered Nigerian exports uncompetitive in the international marketplace,” he said.

He stated that to enhance port-hinterland connectivity and create opportunities for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the export value chain, the Export Processing Terminals will be linked with Domestic Export Warehouses in collaboration with the NEPC and other relevant partners.

The NPA boss stressed that the EPTs were established in line with the Federal Government’s ease of doing business initiative and the theme of this year’s Kaduna Trade Fair.

He further revealed that the NPA is actively advancing the full automation of its processes through the Ports Community System, which serves as a foundation for implementing the National Single Window.

Dantsoho explained that the National Single Window is a global best practice designed to maximize value and efficiency by seamlessly connecting all stakeholders in the trade value chain with the push of a button.

“I have said all of these, to show that the NPA has put measures in place to link value creators in the remotest part of the hinterland with the farthest clusters of demand anywhere on the globe,” he said.

Dantsoho praised the Kaduna Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines & Agriculture for its resilience in fostering a culture of hospitality and business friendliness, which continues to attract global participants to the Kaduna International Trade Fair, strengthening economic prosperity.

He also highlighted Kaduna’s strategic position as a hub for trade, population, and transportation, serving as the gateway to Nigeria’s northern hinterland and landlocked neighboring countries, presenting vast untapped opportunities