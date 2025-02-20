NPA president pledges industry repositioning via innovation

The new President of Nigerian Publishers Association (NPA), Alhaji Lukman Dauda, on Thursday promised to reposition the publishing industry through innovation, inclusivity and members’ capacity-building.

Dauda, NPA’s 25th president, while making this promise during his investiture in Ibadan also said he would improve on continuous engagement with government and allied agencies.

He said this would help to strengthen the publishing industry and protect members’ interests.

The new president, also the Chief Executive Officer of Evans Publishing Group, said the association would work on its visibility and embark on aggressive advocacy in carrying out its objectives.

He promised to engage in regular and continuous sensitisation of the public on the ills of piracy as well as strengthen collaborations with the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) and other agencies.

“I will overhaul and strengthen NPA’s secretariat for higher productivity and greater efficiency.

“This includes automation of its operations, and where necessary a reliable and easily accessible database of members, among others,” Dauda said.

The investiture ceremony chairman and a board member of TETFund, Mr Sunday Adepoju, commended NPA for rising above the prevailing economic challenges as it continued to serve Nigerians through publishing.

Adepoju, however, urged the association to seek media support in giving its various contributions to the education sector and the development of Nigeria the needed publicity.

In his keynote address, Prof. Emmanuel Omobowale, the Director, Distance Learning Centre, University of Ibadan, enjoined the association’s members to unite to achieve great things.

Omobowale said embracing unity and shared vision would foster the needed development that would catalyse growth.

“NPA can continue to serve as a tool to facilitate public awareness about the industry, leverage opportunities, and create a rewarding future for the Nigerian book industry by sharing knowledge, advocating policy and setting professional standards.

“I posit that the strength of the industry lies in its unity.

“Therefore, the new leadership of the NPA must capitalise on the collective wisdom and experience of the membership to assert its rights to existence within the Nigerian polity,” he said.

While congratulating the new president, NCC Director-General, Dr John Asein, promised to work together with the association to end piracy.

He said work should be expedited to ensure the anti-piracy framework geared towards addressing the piracy problem was ready by April 23, when World Piracy Day would be commemorated.

Mr Babaseinde Ogunniyi, Chairman, Investiture Planning Committee and NPA Vice-President, said the event was to celebrate the hard work and dedication of the association’s founding fathers and members.(NAN)