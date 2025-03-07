NPA modernising nation’s ports to enhance competitiveness –MD

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Dr Abubakar Dantsoho, has revealed that the authority is repositioning the Nigerian ports to improve its competitive strategy to stay ahead of its rival ports.

This is to ensure that the nation’s ports take advantage of the intra-African trade that is expected to increase with the coming into operation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Dantsoho disclosed this in his presentation at the Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce (NBCC) Maritime and Logistics event in Lagos with the theme ‘Improving the competitiveness of the Nigerian ports in an era of regional integration’.

The MD stated that it is envisaged that intra-African trade will significantly increase with the collapse of trade barriers across Africa.

He said: “It is therefore imperative that the Nigerian ports reposition to be competitive in order not to lose its gateway traffic to the ports. Our vision is to be the maritime logistics hub for sustainable port services in Africa.”

The NPA MD further said, “In the quest for our nation to optimise the benefits accruable from AFCFTA, there is no gainsaying that port plays a pivotal role as a nodal point in international logistics. Given the fact that port cost is a significant component of freight cost, which ultimately affects the prices of goods in the market, this speaks to the imperativeness for our ports to be competitive and efficient.

“This requires strategic collaboration of every player in the port system for this to be actualised,” Dantsoho said.