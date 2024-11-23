NPA MD elected first Nigerian chairman of Africa’s port mgt association

The managing director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Dr Abubakar Dantsoho, has emerged as the first Nigerian to be elected the chairman of the Port Management Association of West and Central Africa (PMAWCA).

The recognition came during the closing ceremony of the 44th annual council and 19th roundtable of the Directors-General of PMAWCA in Conakry, Guinea.

In his acceptance speech, Dantsoho said the recognition represented a significant milestone in the continuing march of West and Central African maritime states towards global competitiveness and delivery of world-class services.

He added that the Nigerian government’s commitment to a revolutionary turnaround of Nigeria’s maritime industry had been characterised by reforms in critical segments of the industry, including port rehabilitation and modernisation, infrastructure, digitisation and automation.

These measures, he added, would undoubtedly boost operational efficiency and revenue generation, while augmenting federal government’s efforts to diversify the economy by boosting non-oil exports.

“I would like to seize this occasion to affirm Nigeria’s will and determination clearly demonstrated by the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Alhaji Adegboyega Oyetola, in line with the Renewed Hope agenda of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu to sustain the momentum established by my predecessor, Mr Martin Boguikuoma,” he also said.

In a statement to congratulate Dantsoho, the minister noted that his election was a testament to the fact that the effort to turn around the port economy in Nigeria was recognised by global stakeholders.