NPA deepens partnership with NLNG for increased exports

Poised to provide the operational collaboration necessary to grow exports, Managing Director / CEO Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho received the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Liquiefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited, Dr. Phillip Mshelbila on Monday, January 20, 2025 at NPA Headquarters in Marina.

Speaking during the visit, Dr. Mshelbila expressed Nigeria LNG’s appreciation for the NPA’s continued support and solicited increased synergy as NLNG Limited is expanding its LNG production capacity to take advantage of increased global demand.

Responding, Dr. Dantsoho said “imbued by the mandate of the Honourable Minister of Marine and Blue Economy Adegboyega Oyetola for the NPA to support the increased export orientation of the Federal Government, we assure you of our unwavering support. Nigeria LNG (NLNG) has played a key role in Nigeria’s economic development and export growth since inception. We will grow this partnership.”

Recalled that Nigeria’s attainment of trade surplus of 5.81 trillion naira (or 3.7 Billion USD) in third quarter of 2024 as reported by the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) foreign trade alert was through exports predominantly consummated on the platforms of the Nigerian Ports Authority.