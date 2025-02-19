NPA declares zero tolerance for congestion on port access roads

The Managing Director/CEO of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Dr Abubakar Dantsoho, has conducted an unscheduled inspection of Lagos port access roads, reaffirming a strict zero-tolerance stance on congestion.

Speaking during the inspection of critical operational routes, Dantsoho emphasised the NPA’s commitment to continuous improvement, stating, “These unscheduled visits, which will become more frequent, are driven by our resolve to enhance efficiency.”

He further noted that while port managers have been directed to promptly address issues raised by trucking and freight forwarding stakeholders, he will personally monitor compliance to ensure tangible improvements.

“Traffic management efficiency is a priority for us. Beyond optimising the electronic call-up system (ETO), we are actively working to enhance multimodal evacuation through barges and rail transport. Specifically, we will collaborate with the Nigeria Customs Service to relocate the scanner currently obstructing the rail link in Apapa, ensuring seamless cargo movement,” he said.

Dantsoho stressed that the port access road is an international corridor and must remain free of traffic bottlenecks.

“We will strictly enforce accountability to prevent congestion. Automated access gates must function optimally, and we must streamline standard operating procedures (SOPs) to accelerate transaction turnaround times, keeping pace with regional and global competitors,” he added.

During the visit, Dr. Dantsoho was received by the Chairman of Flour Mills Group, Mr. John Coumantaros.