NPA, Customs, Navy in strategic partnership to enhance trade, port security

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), the Nigerian Navy and the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) are now in a strategic partnership to enhance trade and boost security around the nation’s seaports.

The strategic partnership is part of efforts to strengthen collaboration with critical government agencies and other relevant stakeholders in the industry to enhance port operations.

In the first meeting with the Managing Director of NPA, Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho, the Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC), Adewale Adeniyi, emphasized the importance of collaboration between NCS and NPA in enhancing the efficiency and competitiveness of Nigerian ports.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to the NPA on Thursday, February 13, 2025, the CGC noted that the success of the NCS is closely tied to the effectiveness of the ports.

“If we get it right in our ports, we will get it right in the Service,” he said.

He further stated: “We have a number of initiatives that we are pursuing, and we need the critical buy-in of a stakeholder like the NPA for those initiatives to succeed.”

The CGC commended the existing collaboration between the NCS and the NPA, highlighting the success achieved at the Export Processing Terminal. He expressed optimism about implementing similar initiatives in the eastern ports to boost export activities.

“The Nigeria Customs Service is ready to work with our ports authority on initiatives that will ensure the competitiveness of our ports,” he added.

In response, the Managing Director of the NPA, Abubakar Dantsoho, assured the NCS of the NPA’s unwavering support.

“We are here for you, and we will give you all the necessary support. Together, we can move both agencies forward and help Nigeria become a better country,” he concluded.