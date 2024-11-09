NPA, APM Terminals Contain Fire at Lagos Port

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and APM Terminals have contained a fire outbreak on a crane at the Lagos Port Complex, Apapa.

The terminal operator said there were no injuries or fatalities as a result of the fire. It also said that the incident did not disrupt operations at the port.

“We extend our sincere gratitude to the NPA Management and NPA Fire Service for their prompt assistance in managing the situation.”

“We are pleased to confirm that all personnel are safe, with no injuries or fatalities reported. The safety of our employees, partners, and the surrounding community is our top priority, and we are proud that our stringent safety measures played a critical role in preventing any harm. Operations at the terminal have not been disrupted, and we continue to operate as usual,” APM Terminals said in a statement.

It said a thorough investigation is being conducted to determine the cause of the fire.

“We appreciate the support and understanding of our stakeholders during this time and remain committed to maintaining the highest standards of safety and operational excellence,” it added.

The NPA Spokesman, Ikechukwu Onyemekara, while expressing his appreciation to the NPA firemen for their professionalism, thanked God that no life was lost in the incident.

He assured port users and other stakeholders that the current Management of NPA led by Dr Abubakar Dantsoho, Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority, would continue to prioritise the safety of life and property in the Nigerian ports, even as it aims to enhance the ease of doing business in the ports.