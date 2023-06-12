NPA acquires 2 tug boats to boost operations

The Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), on Friday, said it has acquired two bollard pull tug boats to boost operations at the $1.5 million Lekki Deep…

It could be recalled that the federal government had said the commissioning of the Lekki Deep Seaport, which it described as a game changer, would help recover cargoes lost to other countries in the West African sub-region.

This is even as it also completed the renovation of two watch towers in Lagos and Tin-Can Island Port complexes in the Lagos pilotage district.

Speaking on Friday at the commissioning of the two bollard pull tug boats at the Continental Shipyard in Apapa, the Managing Director of NPA, Mohammed Bello-Koko, said the acquisition is a demonstration of his administration’s resolve to position the Nigerian Ports Authority to respond squarely to the contemporary demands of trade facilitation.

He said it is part of the fulfillment of NPA’s service charter to provide relevant marine crafts to support port security, patrol, surveillance and most importantly deliver excellent marine services especially with the commencement of operations of Nigeria’s first Deep Seaport, the Lekki Deep Seaport.

“Our determination to continuously enhance our operational efficiencies accounts for the purchase of these new 80 ton Bollard Pull Tugboats christened M.T. MAIKOKO and M.T. DA-OPUKURO to complement our existing fleet of tugs and recently commissioned Security Patrol Boats (SPBs) and Pilot Cutters deployed to enhance channel security across all our locations.

