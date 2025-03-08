Novelist Mabel Segun dies at 95

A renowned Nigerian novelist and writer, Mabel Segun, has passed away at the age of 95.
The demise of the tennis champion, broadcaster, and diplomat was announced by her family in a statement late Thursday.
According to the statement, Segun, a retired administrator, died in the early hours of Thursday.
The statement added that her funeral arrangements will be announced later by the family.
“It is with gratitude to God for a life well spent in the pursuit of excellence in Literature, Broadcasting and Sports that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Mabel Dorothy Okanima Segun (nee Aig-Imoukhuede),” the statement read.
