Nottingham Forest sign Anthony Elanga from Man Utd

Swedish international forward Anthony Elanga has signed for Nottingham Forest from Manchester United on a five-year permanent deal. Elanga arrives in Nottingham for a fee…

Swedish international forward Anthony Elanga has signed for Nottingham Forest from Manchester United on a five-year permanent deal.

Elanga arrives in Nottingham for a fee believed to be in the region of £15 million.

“What a privilege to sign for this historic football club! I’m honestly so happy and excited to be here, I haven’t stopped smiling! Thank you for the amazing welcome”, the player wrote on Twitter, which is being rebranded as ‘X’, following his transfer to the two-time European Cup winners.

The 21-year-old made 55 appearances for Manchester United in all competitions, scoring four goals but never became a first-team regular.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...