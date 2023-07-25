✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Nottingham Forest sign Anthony Elanga from Man Utd

Swedish international forward Anthony Elanga has signed for Nottingham Forest from Manchester United on a five-year permanent deal. Elanga arrives in Nottingham for a fee…

Swedish international forward Anthony Elanga has signed for Nottingham Forest from Manchester United on a five-year permanent deal.

Elanga arrives in Nottingham for a fee believed to be in the region of £15 million.

“What a privilege to sign for this historic football club! I’m honestly so happy and excited to be here, I haven’t stopped smiling! Thank you for the amazing welcome”, the player wrote on Twitter, which is being rebranded as ‘X’, following his transfer to the two-time European Cup winners.

The 21-year-old made 55 appearances for Manchester United in all competitions, scoring four goals but never became a first-team regular.

 

