✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
OPAY: Scholarship
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
Sports

Nottingham Forest rise to second after win at Everton

Morgan Gibbs-White

Goals from Chris Wood and Morgan Gibbs-White gave Nottingham Forest a 2-0 win over Everton on Sunday to move up to the heady heights of second in the Premier League after another superb performance away from home.

The win gives Forest, who battled relegation for much of last season, 37 points after 19 games.

Forest are one ahead of third-placed Arsenal, who are not in action again until New Year’s Day, and two ahead of Chelsea, who can overtake them if they beat Ipswich Town on Monday.

SPONSOR AD

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

More Stories